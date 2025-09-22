Learn How One Technician is Helping Transform a Community

In the fast-paced world of telecommunications, where dropped calls and internet outages can disrupt everything from remote work meetings to family movie nights, there’s a special breed of problem-solver who thrives on the challenges that leave others stumped. Meet Steven Schuning, a VIP Comcast technical specialist who has spent over 11 years turning the company’s most complex technical headaches into success stories.

Schuning’s journey began with Comcast over eleven years ago in Chicago before moving to Nashville. “Recently, I was promoted to VIP Technician, a role that allows me to handle complex escalations and network issues across the Greater Nashville Market, including right here in Westmoreland. Moving to Tennessee has been a great experience. I’ve grown to love the community, especially in Westmoreland, where I’ve had the chance to build relationships and help people stay connected in meaningful ways,” said Schuning.

When discussing what types of issues a VIP Technician can resolve, Schuning explains they range from troubleshooting to resolving service issues. “As a VIP Technician, I’m called in when customers need advanced support, whether it’s troubleshooting network performance, setting up smart home systems, or resolving business service issues. I’ve worked with families who rely on a strong internet connection so parents could work from home and small businesses need internet reliability to serve their customers and employees. It feels great to be the person who can step in and solve those challenges quickly and get them back online.”

Comcast made a significant change in 2023 for residents in Westmoreland, offering high-speed internet. Schuning shared information on the difference in service. “Before Westmoreland only had access to analog TV service, which means residents could only receive basic television channels through older, non-digital technology. There was no broadband Internet, and options for phone or home security services were extremely limited. Now, thanks to Comcast’s investment and expansion into the area, the community has a fiber-rich network offering speeds up to 2,000 Mbps. That means residents can stream, work from home, connect smart devices, and run businesses with ease. The upgrade also introduced services like Xfinity Mobile, Xfinity Home security, and Comcast Business solutions—all previously unavailable. It’s a game-changer!””

The internet expansion has helped bridged the gap between those who have access to high-speed internet and those who don’t, especially for residents in rural Tennessee. Schuning added, “I’ve seen firsthand how access to fast, reliable Internet can transform lives. I’ve helped install services for families whose kids now have access to online learning, and for professionals who can finally work remotely. One customer told me they used to drive into town just to get a stable connection; now they can do everything from home. Being part of that change and bettering the lives of Tennesseans, that makes me proud of the work we’re doing.”

Schuning left us with a final tip he wishes customers knew. “Place your WiFi gateway in a central location; it makes a big difference in coverage and performance. Also, the Xfinity app is a must-have. It lets you manage devices, troubleshoot issues, schedule tech appointments, and even set parental controls. It’s especially helpful for families who want to monitor and control WiFi access. And I always remind folks: the Comcast techs in Westmoreland are truly committed to excellent service. If you ever need help, we’ll be there,” said Schuning.

For more information about available services in your area, visit www.Xfinity.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email