Learn About Williamson County Historic Figures at Free Event

By
Press Release
-
faces of our past warwick lecture series

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN is excited to announce the continuation of the 2021 Warwick Lecture Series. The third installment of the quarterly, free event will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 6 p.m. at The Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin.

Step back in time with Williamson County Historian, Rick Warwick, in this exclusive presentation, “Faces of Our Past.” Consisting of 75 images featuring recognizable historic figures of Williamson County’s past including Abram Maury, Gov. Newton Cannon and Matthew Fontaine Maury – along with 50 additional portraits showcasing some of Rick’s favorite people.

This presentation will showcase historic figures who are not as well known, but whose stories are full of intrigue and noteworthy moments, including Dr. Harry Guffee, Sparedime, and Fred Buford.

Devised as an outreach initiative of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, the Warwick Lecture Series was created to educate community members about history, architecture, preservation, and authors.

Tickets are free, registration required at www.williamsonheritage.org/events

