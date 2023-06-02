Learn About Theater and Music Business

For the first time, Williamson County Schools is working with the Franklin Theatre to host Summer Sessions: Student Theater and Music Business Intensives.

From June 27-29, up to 160 WCS students will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in specific areas of fine arts and music business in sessions led by educators and working professionals.

On June 27, aspiring musicians will learn about the skills and connections they need to succeed in the music industry. This one-day session is open to students in ninth through twelfth grades and costs $100 per student.

On June 28-29, Independence High theater director Becky Williams will lead a two-day session about musical theater. Featuring guest artists, clinicians and more, this class will offer training in all areas of musical theater. This session is open to rising sixth through twelfth-grade students and also costs $100 per student.

Families can register for both opportunities online. For more information about either session, visit the Franklin Theater website.

