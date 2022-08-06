Learn About the New Construction-Based Theme Park to Open in Sevierville, TN

A construction-themed attraction is underway in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Announcing the new construction park, they shared, “We are building a construction based theme park in Sevierville, TN where kids and adults can ride, drive and operate real construction equipment!”

At the end of July, they broke ground on the new park called Dig N’ Zone. It will be located at 1707 Veterans Boulevard, Sevierville.

It is expected to open in Spring 2023. Watch a video of the groundbreaking below and for the latest updates, follow Dig N’ Zone on Facebook.