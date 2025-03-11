Learn About Nature’s Secrets at Garden of Curiosities Presented by WCMGA

Take a glimpse into the fascinating world of curious plants at Garden of Curiosities on Thursday, March 20, 2025 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at John P. Holt Brentwood Library (8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027)!

Amazingly, some of these unusual plants are native to Tennessee. Try growing some in your own garden. You can find the seeds in the seed library!

This program is presented by the Williamson County Master Gardener Association.

The Library adheres to the Americans with Disabilities Act that assures equal access to all library facilities, activities, and programs. For reasonable and timely accommodations, refer HERE and contact the program organizer. Any ADA accommodations necessary for a program attendee will require at least one week of prior notice before the program or event.

