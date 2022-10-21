Learn About Franklin High’s IB Program

This year, Williamson County families will have the chance to learn about Franklin High School’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program through a series of informational videos and online sessions.

While all Williamson County families are invited to attend, these meetings will be specially designed for WCS eighth-grade students and their parents. WCS students in eighth through tenth grades are eligible to apply for program participation.

The IB Program includes rigorous instruction where participants may earn college credit and receive scholarships. The informational videos will cover what the program is, how it’s implemented in WCS and what students can expect from program participation. FHS’s IB Diploma Program coordinators will be available to answer any questions parents or students may have during the online Zoom sessions.

To access and view the FHS International Baccalaureate informational videos, visit the FHS YouTube channel.

The Zoom question and answer sessions will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, and Thursday, December 8. Interested families may join either of the Zoom sessions online. Alternatively, there will be an in-person meeting at Franklin High School on Thursday, January 12, starting at 6 p.m. in the library. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

For more information, please email IB Diploma Program Coordinators Ray Scheetz or Leigh Tansey.

