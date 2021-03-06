Learn About Franklin City Government At March 8 FrankTalks

Franklin, Tenn. – On Monday, March 8, Franklin Tomorrow’s monthly FrankTalks program, starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting one hour, will be a City Hall on Wheels.

This month’s FrankTalks will be City Hall on Wheels focusing on Government 101. During the program you will hear from City of Franklin Administrator Eric Stuckey, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore, along with other local government representatives to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of the Franklin City Government. You will also hear more information from Franklin Tomorrow on a new initiative for 2021.

The March 8 event will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel.

FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. To RSVP, please visit march8franktalks.eventbrite.com.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.