Learn a New Skill in 2021 with Flour Power

“Cooking is the art of adjustment,” said Jacques Pépin.

A new year often lends itself to new goals, new ideas, new aspirations and new motivations. So, why not add a new skill this year? Whether you’re searching for cooking classes for yourself, your children or your whole family, Flour Power has got you covered!

Cooking is a great life skill for any age. It’s a joy to learn new recipes and techniques and to let your children be hands-on in the kitchen. After all, if they have a part in preparing meals, they also tend to eat a larger variety of foods. And who doesn’t want their kid making dinner for them? Flour Power, a culinary studio at Brentwood Place can do just that for you with a wide variety of classes, events and programs.

Weekly cooking classes for kids are truly the heart and soul of Flour Power. Offering a fun range of kid-friendly and age-appropriate recipes and classes, Flour Power wants to actively engage your child in both the art and science of cooking and an appreciation for all that goes into preparing a meal. Choose a package of 4, 6, or 8 sessions for your budding chef! Classes are available for:

Focusing on fun and delicious recipes, these classes include options for baking and cooking. Check out the class offerings and themes, (including cooking competitions) and register soon, as they tend to fill up fast!

Flour Power offers periodic classes for adults, each focused on a different theme. Sometimes the theme is an occasion (Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day are two fun ones!). Others are centered on an ingredient, such as curry, that maybe you love to eat but have been timid about learning to prepare yourself. There are also cooking classes centered around a type of cuisine (Mexican, anyone?) or a lifestyle (fit and light, but FULL of flavor).

You can make it a date night, a GNO or come ready to have some fun and make some new friends!

Flour Power has lots of other programs and events throughout the year. If you’re wanting a date night without leaving the kids home alone or paying for a babysitter – or just need some quiet time at home – check out the Kid’s Night Out programs, available on Friday evenings.

Need a new idea for a team building activity? Flour Power offers that, too! Tired of the same old birthday party places or don’t want to clean the house before and again after the party? Let us take care of giving your young chef and their friends a themed birthday party they’ll always remember.

Other programs include summer camps, school breaks and teacher workdays to keep your child safe and engaged during summer break or on a school holiday. And if you love to cook with your children, sign up for the family cooking events.

Flour Power also proudly offers a monthly special needs class for children with special needs and their caregiver or parent. (Adult must remain present during the class.) These classes are free or pay what you can, and all money raised is donated to a local childhood charity!

Dive into this new year with the expectation to learn something new and fun! Sign up online or call us with questions at 615-961-3466. The Brentwood Place shopping center is located at 330 Franklin Rd in Brentwood, TN.