LEAP to Hold Nashville Sounds Ticket Fundraiser for Franklin Police

The Franklin-based Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP) program is hoping to hit a grand slam for its home team police department.

For each ticket purchased through the LEAP website to the June 21 Nashville Sounds game, $5 will be donated to the organization. The money will then be used to benefit the men and women at the Franklin Police Department. LEAP provides funding to police officers and their families in times of need. LEAP also purchases equipment for the department and offers college scholarships to children or stepchildren of sworn officers.

“This initiative is a great way for the community to support LEAP and the Franklin Police Department,” according to Diane Wilhoit, the president of LEAP. “At the same time, you can enjoy a great Friday evening out at the ballpark as the Sounds take on the Durham Bulls. It’s truly a win-win.”

This is the first time LEAP has held a baseball ticket fundraiser for the police department.

“We can’t thank the LEAP volunteers enough for all their support year in and year out” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “It’s our hope that the community will rally around the nonprofit for this inaugural initiative.”

To purchase tickets to the game and for more information, please visit this link.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

