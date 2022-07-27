LeAnn Rimes Announces Holiday Show at The Ryman

Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and author LeAnn Rimes is helping fans dream of cooler temperatures and get into the holiday spirit early by announcing a special performance, “Joy – The Holiday Show at the Ryman.” The performance will bring Rimes back to the ‘Mother Church’ of country music on Saturday, December 10th for a night of festive songs mixed with some of her greatest hits and new releases off her forthcoming record god’s work (Sept. 16th). Tickets go on-sale this Friday, July 29th at 10am local through the link HERE.

Ahead of “Joy – The Holiday Show at the Ryman,” Rimes will release her highly-anticipated studio album, god’s work, which features an eclectic group of accomplished artists including Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, Ledisi, Sheila E., and more. Nearly three years in the making, the 12-track record puts the singer-songwriter’s breathtaking vocals on full display and includes a mix of ethereal, rhythmic, and brutally honest songs that take each listener on their own unique journey. god’s work is available for pre-order through the link HERE.

About LeAnn Rimes: LeAnn Rimes is an international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter who has sold more than 48 million units globally, won 2 Grammy® Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; 2 World Music Awards; 3 Academy of Country Music Awards; 2 Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won “Best New Artist” making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy® Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win “Artist of the Year” at the Billboard Music Awards.

Out of the 42 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, LeAnn’s ballad “How Do I Live” holds the record as Billboard’s Hot 100 all-time #1 hit by a female artist and continues to rank #4 on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Song.” 15 of her multi-genre singles are top-10 hits, including “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” which went #1 in 11 countries.

In 2017, the world-renowned singer released her 16th studio RCA UK/Thirty Tigers album, Remnants, which debuted at # 4 on Billboard’s Independent Album Chart, peaked at #3 on iTunes ® overall charts in its first week, garnered two #1 Billboard Dance hits with “Long Live Love” and “LovE is LovE is LovE,” and one Top 5 hit with “Love Line.” In the fall of 2018, Rimes revealed a new EP for her fans titled Re-Imagined that featured five new versions of some of her record-breaking hits, including an epic duet with the music icon Stevie Nicks. Most recently, the Grammy-winning superstar unveiled her first-ever LIVE recording as an exclusive vinyl release in honor of the 2019 Record Store Day titled “Rimes: Live at Gruene Hall” where Rimes celebrated music of all genres.

The powerhouse vocalist lit up television screens throughout the 2018 holiday season as she starred and served as an Executive Producer in Hallmark’s “It’s Christmas, Eve,” which earned the highest TV original movie debut to-date for the channel premiering to over 4.3 million viewers. In 2020, Rimes shined the brightest and won season four of FOX’s The Masked Singer, with Entertainment Weekly stating that she delivered “… the most beautiful performance in the history of The Masked Singer.” Most recently, she served as the inspiration judge on the discovery+ competition series, Meet Your Makers Showdown, which started streaming November 2021 and in April of 2022, she headlined an episode of the iconic music series CMT Crossroads alongside Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, and Brandy Clark, who helped commemorate Rimes’ career and recognize the path she blazed forward for women in all genres.