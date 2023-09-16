League of Women Voters to Host Program About Two Unique Educational Programs

Williamson County Schools offer a variety of educational options for students to complement the core curriculum, through the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center (EIC) and the College Career and Technical Education (CCTE) programs. These are two of the most unique educational programs in our State.

The League of Women Voters of Williamson County will host the EIC Director, Dr. Jeremy Qualls, and the Assistant Director Paula Chilton to share information about these programs, at a 1:00 PM Zoom meeting on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. To receive a Zoom link for this event, register online at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library calendar page, HERE.

The EIC offers opportunities for students in tenth through twelfth grades to gain hands-on experience in entrepreneurship and innovation by starting a business, launching a product, or offering a service. Accepted students attend the EIC part-time each day with the opportunity to gain high school credit through two unique entrepreneurship courses.

The CCTE courses combine high school classroom experience with the relevancy of real-world application. It is a comprehensive program that encourages students to take advantage of and explore their individual strengths and how those may align with a rewarding career. Students may enroll in one or two CCTE courses each year while taking the most rigorous academic course load they can manage. This program gives high school students a look into the career world and helps them to make informed decisions about college majors and the credentials needed for the jobs they desire.

Dr. Jeremy Qualls has over eight years of experience as a principal, assistant principal, coach, and teacher. The combined educator experience, creative thinking, and enthusiasm of Jeremy Qualls and Paula Chilton is part of what makes the EIC and CCTE successful.

Dr. Jeremy Qualls has over eight years of experience as a principal, assistant principal, coach, and teacher. The combined educator experience, creative thinking, and enthusiasm of Jeremy Qualls and Paula Chilton is part of what makes the EIC and CCTE successful. Sponsoring monthly programs is one way the League of Women Voters of Williamson County strive to keep citizens informed.

