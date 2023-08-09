League Of Women Voters to Host Online Presentation on Conflict Management

The League of Women Voters will meet online via Zoom, Wednesday, August 16th at 1:00 pm. to hear about conflict management, featuring speaker Catherine Clark.

Catherine Clark is an organizational development specialist with a Master’s in Communication from Louisiana State University and is currently studying Conflict Management at Lipscomb University’s graduate program.

Catherine is a member of our local Braver Angels steering committee and also serves as one of their national moderators promoting civil discourse. She enjoys applying her education through formal and informal consultation and has been active with another discussion group, Common Ground Nashville, where she practiced exploring current issues through organized, robust and respectful dialog, grounded in curiosity and connection.

Catherine finds time in her garden and on her bike to reflect on others ’perspectives as well as rethink her own; which includes inviting others to experience the Louisiana cuisine she grew up on, especially gumbo and beignets!

This meeting will be ONLINE only. The library will email you a link before the program begins. A recording of the meeting will be available on Facebook @LWVWilliamsonTN.

