League of Women Voters to Host Debate Between Top Debaters From MTSU and Ireland

On Wednesday, March 15th, at 1:00 pm, the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Williamson County will host a debate between the winners of the National Debate Championship in Ireland and the MTSU Blue Raider award-winning debate team. The topic for the debate is: Universal Health Care should be a right, and not a privilege.

The debate will be held in the Friends Gathering Room at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library (8109 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027). Please register through the Library Calendar website HERE

The Irish debate tour is sponsored, in part by The Irish Times newspaper. This year’s winning debaters are Gavin Dowd, 24, and Ailbhe Noonan, 25. Both are from Dublin and they attend Blackhall Place: Law Society of Ireland. They belong to the Solicitor’s Apprentice Debating Society of Ireland (SADSI). The Winning Individual Speaker is Oliver McKenna, 19, from Cork. He is in his first year in Queens University Belfast.

Participating for the MTSU Blue Raider Debate team are: Graham Christophel, senior in International Relations from Morristown, TN. Derek Dismukes, junior in Criminal Justice/ Pre-Law from Columbus, GA. and LB Boardwine, freshman in Chemistry from Smyrna, TN. Under the leadership of Dr. Patrick (Pat) Richey, the team consistently brings home speaking awards and championships at tournaments throughout the Southeast. This past weekend, they brought home the Sweepstakes awards in both debate and individual speaking events from the UT Knoxville tournament.

For more local events like the LWV of Williamson County Debate visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/