Leading Area Realtor Shares Her Favorite Nashville Areas

Susan Gregory is a real estate agent with more than 22 years of experience helping buyers and sellers throughout the greater Nashville area. As such, she’s seen some incredible homes with picturesque views of Tennessee’s stunning countryside alongside modern city homes ideal for more compact living.

Having seen so much of Nashville, she shares some of her favorite areas and what makes them so great.

Williamson County

Susan’s favorite area sits just south of Tennessee. It’s the stunning communities in Williamson County. While the county has lots going for it, each city within it has different perks and amenities. Here’s a look at some of the best cities in Williamson County to buy a home.

Franklin

As the county seat of Williamson County, Franklin has a lot going for it. Its proximity to I-65 also makes it great for getting to downtown Nashville quickly while still offering a quieter, more secluded feel than the city. The city was founded in 1799 and brings a unique blend of rich history and new growth.

Many tourists travel to the area to visit the site of the Battle of Franklin from the Civil War, along with many other important historical locations.

Alongside its commitment to preserving history, you’ll also find cultural diversity in the city and an all-around great community. The American Planning Association named Franklin a Top 10 Great Neighborhood. You’ll find diverse architecture to find the home that best fits your style.

Brentwood

You’ll find stunning rolling hills throughout Brentwood and some of the best schools if you plan to raise a family. It is a premier residential community with more than 45,000 residents.

Those that love the beautiful outdoors will find plenty of opportunities to enjoy them in Brentwood thanks to a robust parks and greenways system. The community focuses on maintaining the area’s natural beauty.

Homeowners seeking luxury homes will also have no trouble finding one in Brentwood, as it is one of the wealthiest cities in America.

The community is thriving and provides many retail and restaurant options to make life comfortable and enjoyable.

Nolensville

Rural and suburban living meet in Nolensville. It’s truly an area that offers the best of both worlds. Plus, it’s situated along Mill Creek, offering unique vistas. If you want an older, more rustic home, you’ll also find it in Nolensville. Yet, you’ll only be a short drive from downtown Nashville.

The community is lively in Nolensville with festivals, pancake breakfasts and more. So whether you want to live a more secluded life or take advantage of a tight-knit community, you’ll find it in Nolensville.

Spring Hill

Live in one of the fastest-growing areas in Williamson County. The population of Spring Hill grew 549% between 2000 and 2020. It is an area with more growth in the last decade than any other Tennessee city.

Located 35 miles south of Nashville, the city offers excellent accessibility to Nashville thanks to its proximity to I-65. It’s a growing area with strong economic development and a great place to start a business or move a business.

Thompson’s Station

Thompson’s Station is another area of Tennessee that offers a rich history with a neat mix of rural and suburban living. The earliest settlers in the area date back to 1780 when Thompson’s Station was a major stop along Tennessee’s Great Train Trail.

The town has a tranquil feel to it and is much different from living just 25 miles north of Nashville in the bustling music city.

Davidson County

If you thrive on bustling city life, you’ll enjoy Davidson County, which encompasses the metro areas of Nashville. This highly urbanized area offers many residential opportunities alongside transportation options and proximity to many outstanding employers.

While the environment is a stark difference from the rolling hills of Williamson County, it’s still a great place to live and one Susan enjoys showing homes for.

