Leadership Middle Tennessee Celebrates Class of 2024 Commencement

By
Source Staff
-

Leadership Middle Tennessee (LMT) celebrated the commencement of their Class of 2024 on Tuesday, June 18th at the Adventure Science Center.

The celebration was the culmination of an 11-month program where class members attended a session each month in one of 10 Middle Tennessee counties to gain a greater understanding of critical issues in the region, learning through interactive presentations, facilitated dialogue, behind-the scenes visits, and experiential adventures.

Each year, the class is composed of outstanding business and community leaders from the 10-county Middle Tennessee region, including Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties.

The 2024 class members are listed below by county.

  • Cheatham:
    Bill Anderson, Nabholz Construction Corporation
    Archibold Marowa, Hiscall Inc.
  • Davidson:
    Gavin Baxter, JE Dunn Construction
    Raquel Beck, Pinnacle Financial Partners
    Paige Bernick, Lewis Thomason PC
    Phillip Branch, Merrill Lynch
    Suzannah Gills, Turner Construction Company
    Harry Perret, The Oak Tree Advisors
    Selina Staub, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    Lindsay Youngbauer, Woodmont Investment Counsel
  • Dickson:
    Stacey Levine, Healthy Parks Healthy Person
    Sommer Pearson, Dickson Arts Council
  • Maury:
    Wesley Bryant, Parks, Bryant, & Snyder PLLC
    Michael Franks, TriStar Bank
    Travis Growth, Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance
  • Montgomery:
    Curtis Glenn, Clarksville Police Department
    Robert Huffman, Nova Technologies
    Rylan Kean, Millan Enterprises LLC
    Cheryl Lankford, Legends Bank
    Erin Yow, Hilldale Christian Child Care Center
  • Robertson:
    Mandy Christenson, White House Area Chamber of Commerce
    Keifus Malone, Owens Corning
    Adele Watts, The Springfield Woolen Mills/Southern States Construction
  • Rutherford:
    Colleen Dudley, Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee
    Charles Frazier, Law Offices of Charles R. Frazier
    Chad Hill, Volunteer State Bank
    Janet Kincherlow, Martin-Urban League of Middle Tennessee
    Lori Williams, Middle Tennessee Electric
  • Sumner:
    John Isbell, Sumner County Government
    Wendy Navarro, Navarro Creative Group
    Ray Tate, FirstBank
    Jordan Woodruff, Cumberland Capital Partners
  • Williamson:
    A.J. Bahou, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
    Kel McDowell, Williamson Inc.
    Doris McMillan, New Hope Academy
    Jennifer Shepard, InsBank
    Kevin Townsel, City of Franklin
  • Wilson:
    Chris Crowell, Liberty State Bank
    Ray Render, The Office of Congressman John Rose
    Lauren Smith, Charis Health Center
    Courtney Wheeler, Cumberland University.

At Large: Heather Bay, Direct Flight Solutions LLC.

Members of the 2025 class will be announced in August.

