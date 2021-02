Leadership Franklin Scholarship Applications Open Until March

High school seniors and current college students who live in Williamson County are encouraged to apply for a $1,500 scholarship to be awarded by Leadership Franklin.

The non-profit will award one student with a $1,500 scholarship. Selection is based on a metric of scholarship application points: a combination of the strength and quality of the essay, school extra-curricular activities including sports and community outreach, and grade point average. Applicants must have a minimum 3.25 cumulative grade point average to be considered. A 500-word essay and a letter of recommendation are also required to complete the application package.

The application can be found online at www.leadershipfranklin.com/apply. Complete applications are due Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12pm CT.

Now in its 25th year, Leadership Franklin is a non-profit community leadership organization dedicated to educating, informing, and empowering leaders to improve the quality of life in Franklin and Williamson County. Leadership Franklin is funded primarily by business, individual, and alumni contributions. Each year, twenty participants are selected based on commitment to the Williamson County community, previous participation in community, civic, or professional organizations, and demonstrated leadership in current or previous positions. For more information about the organization, visit www.leadershipfranklin.com.