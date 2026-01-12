Leadership Franklin Scholarship Applications Open Until March 20th

High school seniors and current college students who live in Williamson County are encouraged to apply for a $2,000 scholarship to be awarded by Leadership Franklin.

“We are proud that Leadership Franklin has awarded more than $25,000 in scholarships to deserving Williamson County students since 2009,” said Paula Harris, Executive Director. “It’s been rewarding to see these students thrive in college and beyond. We are thrilled to raise our amount to $2,000 for this year’s recipient.”

The non-profit will award one student a $2,000 scholarship. Selection is based on a metric of scholarship application points: a combination of the strength and quality of the essay, school extra-curricular activities including sports and community outreach, and grade point average. Applicants must have a minimum 3.25 cumulative grade point average to be considered. A 500-word essay and a letter of recommendation addressed to the selection committee are required to complete the application package.

The application can be found online at www.leadershipfranklin.com/apply. Complete applications are due Friday, March 20th, 2026, at 12pm CT.

Leadership Franklin is a non-profit community leadership organization dedicated to educating, informing, and empowering leaders to improve the quality of life in Franklin and Williamson County. Leadership Franklin is funded primarily by business, individual, and alumni contributions. Each year, participants are selected based on commitment to the Williamson County community, previous participation in community, civic, or professional organizations, and demonstrated leadership in current or previous positions. For more information about the organization, visit www.leadershipfranklin.com

