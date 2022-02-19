Leadership Franklin Scholarship Applications Due March 4

High school seniors and current college students who live in Williamson County are encouraged to apply for a scholarship to be awarded by Leadership Franklin. The non-profit organization will award one $1,500 scholarship to a student who meets the scholarship criteria.

Applicants must have a minimum 3.25 cumulative grade point average to be considered. A 500-word essay and a letter of recommendation are also required to complete the application package.

Scholarships are awarded based on a scoring process of scholarship application points: a combination of the strength and quality of the essay, school extra-curricular activities including sports and community outreach, and grade point average.

Applications are due Monday, March 4, 2022, at 12pm CT. Applications may be obtained online at www.leadershipfranklin.com/apply.

Now in its 26th year, Leadership Franklin is a non-profit community leadership organization dedicated to educating, informing, and empowering leaders to improve the quality of life in Franklin and Williamson County. Leadership Franklin is funded primarily by business, individual, and alumni contributions. Each year, twenty participants are selected based on commitment to the Williamson County community, previous participation in community, civic, or professional organizations, and demonstrated leadership in current or previous positions. For more information about the organization, visit www.leadershipfranklin.com.