Leadership Franklin has announced that applications are now being accepted for its twenty-fifth class, 2020-2021.

The application may be found at www.leadershipfranklin.com/application. Completed applications are due on or before 12 noon on May 4, 2020. Questions regarding the application process may be directed to Paula Harris, Executive Director, at 615.491.6536 (leadershipfranklintn@gmail.com) or Debbie Henry, Associate Director, at 615.628.0264 (dhenry@tmagroup.org).

Leadership Franklin is a non-profit community leadership organization dedicated to educating, informing and empowering leaders to improve the quality of life in Franklin and Williamson County. Participants are chosen each year based on commitment to the community, previous participation in community, civic, or professional organizations, and demonstrated leadership in current or previous positions.

Participants meet once per month for ten months for a series of classes aimed at presenting and analyzing a particularly important segment of the community. Classes focus on the areas of history, government, business, law enforcement, media, education, land resources, and quality of life. Each year, class members also work in teams to contribute a project to the community. During their second year of commitment, class members are responsible for planning the program days for the next class.