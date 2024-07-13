Leadership Franklin Awards College Scholarship to Page Graduate

Leadership Franklin has awarded a $1,500 college scholarship to Williamson County student Chad Ryder.

Leadership Franklin awards this scholarship annually to high school seniors or current college students who display their commitment to Williamson County through service and demonstrated community leadership. The recipient is selected based on grade point average, quality of essay, and scholarship application points.

Ryder is a May 2024 graduate of Fred J. Page High School. He is an Eagle Scout, AP Scholar

Award recipient, College Board National Commended Scholar, and was a member of the Page High School band. He plans to attend the University of Tennessee Knoxville for Pre-Med studies.

Leadership Franklin is a non-profit organization focused on developing leadership and

community engagement and furthering a vision for Franklin and Williamson County. More

information is at www.leadershipfranklin.org.

