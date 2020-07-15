Party Fowl - Lay's
Lay’s has created new flavors that feature restaurants across the country including one from Nashville.

A new limited-edition flavor features Nashville’s Hot Chicken with inspiration from Party Fowl.

There are five limited-edition flavors from across the country.

  • Lay’s Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi’s in New York City
  • Lay’s Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville
  • Lay’s Philly Cheesesteak inspired by Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia
  • Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Taco inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles
  • Lay’s Chile Relleno inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque (available exclusively at WalMart and 7-Eleven)

Lay’s has created the Lay’s Gratitude Fund providing each Flavor Icons restaurant with a $25,000 donation to put towards the various relief efforts that will help them recover from the impact of the pandemic.


