



Lay’s has created new flavors that feature restaurants across the country including one from Nashville.

A new limited-edition flavor features Nashville’s Hot Chicken with inspiration from Party Fowl.

There are five limited-edition flavors from across the country.

Lay’s Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi’s in New York City

Lay’s Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville

Lay’s Philly Cheesesteak inspired by Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia

Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Taco inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles

Lay’s Chile Relleno inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque (available exclusively at WalMart and 7-Eleven)

Lay’s has created the “ Lay’s Gratitude Fund ” providing each Flavor Icons restaurant with a $25,000 donation to put towards the various relief efforts that will help them recover from the impact of the pandemic.



