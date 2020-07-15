Lay’s has created new flavors that feature restaurants across the country including one from Nashville.
A new limited-edition flavor features Nashville’s Hot Chicken with inspiration from Party Fowl.
There are five limited-edition flavors from across the country.
- Lay’s Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza inspired by Grimaldi’s in New York City
- Lay’s Nashville Hot Chicken inspired by Party Fowl in Nashville
- Lay’s Philly Cheesesteak inspired by Geno’s Steaks in Philadelphia
- Lay’s Wavy Carnitas Street Taco inspired by El Torito in Los Angeles
- Lay’s Chile Relleno inspired by Cocina Azul in Albuquerque (available exclusively at WalMart and 7-Eleven)
Lay’s has created the “Lay’s Gratitude Fund” providing each Flavor Icons restaurant with a $25,000 donation to put towards the various relief efforts that will help them recover from the impact of the pandemic.