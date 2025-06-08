Lauren Spencer Smith to Bring Tour to Nashville

Breakout vocalist and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith confirms the North American headline tour, produced by Live Nation, in support of her upcoming album, THE ART OF BEING A MESS.

Kicking off in February 2026, Spencer Smith will embark on the 31-date tour with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Nashville at The Ryman on February 4th.

General and Verizon Access presale begins Monday, June 9 at 10 a.m. local time. Further Verizon Access. General on sale beginning Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets and more information HERE.

Spencer Smith’s highly anticipated sophomore album, THE ART OF BEING A MESS, is set for release June 27 on Island Records/Republic Records. In anticipation, she has shared “bridesmaid” and “IF KARMA DOESN’T GET YOU (I WILL),” which landed on Spotify’s U.S. Viral Chart.

“THE ART OF BEING A MESS is about embracing the highs and lows, the chaos and the beauty in feeling everything, no matter what the emotion is,” Spencer Smith explains, “Life gets messy, and it’s okay to be angry, sad, confused—or even unsure of what you’re feeling at all. I want this album to feel like a guidebook, helping you understand your own emotions and feeling okay to embrace the journey they take you on.”

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email