



Lauren Alaina and Trisha Yearwood have teamed up for a new version of Lauren Alaina’s song “Getting Good.”

The two women hit it off instantly when Lauren recently appeared on an episode of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen and even teased a new song would be coming soon. The idea of “singing together sometime” came up and resulted in a beautiful new version of “Getting Good,” Alaina posted on social media.

“I just love the sentiment of this song,” Yearwood shares in a statement. “We all have these dreams. What you learn, is it’s not the goals that you reach that are the things you’re really going to remember, it’s the journey all along the way. So that lyric – once I learn to grow right where I’m planted, maybe that’s when life starts getting good – that’s the truth. That’s the life lesson.”



“I’m so thankful that I get to share such an important message with one of the most important and impactful voices in my life,” says Lauren. “Trisha is a beautiful person inside and out. I’m honored she said yes to this song and to me. I’m learning to grow right where I’m planted, and I’m realizing, life’s already good.”

Next up for Alaina, she will be performing on iHeart Country 4th of July BBQ airing July 3 at 7 pm followed by PBS’ A Capitol Fourth July 4 at 7 pm.

