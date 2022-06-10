Lauren Alaina is Giving CMA Fest Attendees a New Pair of Jeans

Leading women’s fashion retailer Maurices is partnering with country music superstar Lauren Alaina to give every attendee of Nashville’s signature country music event a pair of Maurices jeans. For a limited time following the four-day festival, attendees can show their festival ticket at any of Maurices’ 900 stores across the US and Canada between June 18 and June 24 for a free pair of classic m jeans by Maurices™, courtesy of Lauren Alaina.

Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections.

“Our collaboration with Lauren Alaina this year has quickly proven to be successful in driving brand awareness and gaining new customers, and we’re thrilled to reach a broader audience through our partnership with her by offering a pair of jeans to every festival goer in Nashville this month,” says Laura Sieger, Chief Marketing Officer, Maurices. “Our jeans are designed to inspire confidence, and at Maurices we meet the customers fashion and functional needs with this staple item for every wardrobe.”

Exclusive label m jeans by Maurices™ provides a consistent fit experience and figure-enhancing style with superior construction and quality fabric. The denim collection offers a breadth of assortment with 7 leg openings and 67 washes at a starting price of $29.90.

Earlier this year, Maurices named Alaina as the brand’s first-ever year-long celebrity brand ambassador and joined her 2022 Top of the World tour as headlining sponsor. On Thursday, June 9 during the four-day festival, Maurices and Alaina will hosted the LeJEANdary VIP fan club event at popular music venue, The Listening Room. The denim-themed event featured a special performance by Alaina, exclusive moments with custom denim jacket designs courtesy of Maurices, photo opportunities, giveaways, and exciting celebrity stylist makeovers. Maurices enlisted Alaina’s personal stylist, Amber Lehman, for surprise makeovers for five lucky fans to leave the event with their new festival look inspired by Alaina.

In partnership with Alaina, Maurices hid five shopping totes in some of the most LeJEANdary spots around Nashville for an additional five lucky fans to attend Alaina’s upcoming VIP fan club event. Inside the Maurices branded bag, fans found Maurices t-shirts, VIP/Fan club event tickets, gift cards to Lauren’s favorite spots, and the golden ticket for a celebrity stylist makeover with Maurices latest summer collection. Alaina took to her Instagram account to provide hints on where the five bags were placed around the city. The bags were located in some of the most iconic spots in town that are important to her and her career, including one of the local Nashville Maurices stores.

To learn more about Maurices’ partnership with Lauren Alaina, please visit www.maurices.com/laurenalaina.