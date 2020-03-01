Lauren Akins, devoted mother, wife of country superstar Thomas Rhett, and volunteer with Love One International, will embark on a national 9-city tour to support the release of her memoir LIVE IN LOVE: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes (Ballantine Books – On Sale May 5, 2020).

In LIVE IN LOVE, Lauren shares details about her childhood friendship with Thomas Rhett, explaining how they reconnected as young adults. She offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of being married to her best friend, who just happens to be a music star, and the struggle to find her own footing in the frenzy of her husband’s fame. And in heart-wrenching detail, she opens up about her life-changing experiences doing mission work in Haiti, and then in Uganda, where she met the precious baby who would become their first daughter. From sharing the romance of their handwritten wedding vows to the challenges they faced as they adjusted to the reality of becoming first-time parents, LIVE IN LOVE takes an intimate look at one couple’s life—and opens a window into all of our journeys on the path to self-discovery.

LIVE IN LOVE is a deeply personal memoir that offers inspiring guidance for anyone looking to keep romance alive, balance children and marriage, express true faith, and live a life of purpose.

The 9-city tour will launch in her hometown of Nashville, TN on Saturday, May 2 at the James K Polk Theater at TPAC, and each ticket for the LIVE IN LOVE tour includes a copy of Akins’ forthcoming memoir, LIVE IN LOVE: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes (a $28 value). Tickets and additional VIP packaging are on-sale now. Visit https://www.laurenakins. com/ for more information.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Lauren Akins is a devoted mother, wife and philanthropist who lives in Nashville, TN with her husband, Country super-star Thomas Rhett and their three little girls Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon. Lauren has been a passionate supporter and active volunteer for years and is enthusiastically continuing to support children in Uganda through her efforts with Love One International. Mark Dagostino is a multiple New York Times bestselling co-author who is dedicated to writing books that inspire and uplift.