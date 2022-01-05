Latest Winter Weather Updates for January 6, 2022

Most Middle Tennessee folks will wake to closed schools and the sounds of salt trucks brining the roads as a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning until 4:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon January 6, 2022. Bitter cold temperatures through Friday will lead to deteriorating conditions.

We will keep this article updated throughout the day with the latest weather updates from the National Weather Service:

905 PM CST Wed Jan 5 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow accumulations 2 to 3 inches for most areas with locally higher amounts possible. The far southern counties of the Mid State are expected to have around 1 to 2 inches of snow mixed with light accumulations of sleet and freezing rain. * WHERE...Across Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation is expected to develop over the southwest counties of the Mid State before daybreak Thursday, then spread across the area through the early morning hours. Precipitation will start to develop during the morning rush hour for Nashville Metro. Some freezing rain and sleet will be mixed with the snow for areas south of Interstate 40, but any mixed precipitation will change to all snow.

Thursday Snow showers, mainly before 3pm. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 30. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Traffic – Expect Delays

For Full Traffic Updates including live traffic maps with issues and a report from TDOT click the link for your county of concern below:

Williamson

Wilson

Sumner

Rutherford

Robertson

Maury

Dickson

Davidson

Cheatham