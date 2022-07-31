Latest Wedding Flower Trends for 2022

What’s a wedding without flowers?

We don’t want to know!

While there are many special aspects to planning an amazing wedding, flowers are one that can make your nuptials truly memorable. And while some flower traditions are timeless, others come and go – and come again.

At The Barn at Spring Lake Farms, we are experts in weddings and thought we would share some of the latest trends for 2022-2023 with you, so you can plan your perfect floral dream wedding.

Dried, Fresh, or Both?

Fresh flowers have been wedding staples for longer than any of us can remember; however, many couples are embracing more Earth-friendly and sustainable elements in the form of dried flowers and grasses. Some of the flower varieties that keep their color best when dried include roses, daisies, tulips, and chrysanthemums. But don’t think for a minute that fresh flowers are gone. Bouquets with peonies, gardenias, hydrangeas, and, of course, timeless roses are always in style. Mixing fresh and dried components is another new concept that creates unique bouquets. Add baby’s breath, artemisia, or even ivy to fill out any of these bouquets for something unforgettable.

More Greenery

Another sustainable alternative is using a smaller selection of blooms and amplifying their colors with greenery. Ivy varietals, such as leatherleaf and plumosus, are excellent choices, as are green plants like pittosporum, dusty miller, and Israeli Ruscus. These long-lasting components will bring brightness and life to your bouquets and décor while also providing a cost-conscious option.

Pastels, Lots of Pastels

Pink, lavender, sky blue, pale yellow, peach – these light pastels have never gone out of style and probably never will. Consider a mix of waxflowers, larkspur, roses, and ranunculus with lighter shades of greenery, such as tree fern, honey bracelet, grevillea, or dusty miller. The combination of soft pastel blooms and pale, wispy greenery provide the ideal ingredients for delicate, feminine bouquets.

OR Earthy, Neutral Hues

Décor in muted, natural tones is the perfect complement to outdoor weddings and barn weddings. Shades of sunset, mauve, rust, and amber inspire thoughts of Mother Nature. Creamy beige and fawn-colored gowns and lighter daytime wedding attire for gentlemen will exquisitely coordinate with these warm, organic hues.

Texture and Movement

One final element that must be mentioned when discussing creative new ideas for wedding florals is the focus on texture and gentle movement. Long gone are the tight, immoveable arrangements your parents may have gravitated toward. Today we are seeing lots of texture through the use of small branches, eucalyptus, berries, and even succulents in floral décor. Movement is achieved with pampas and bear grasses, broom, astilbe, and ferns. These new essentials will elevate bouquets to eye-catching accessories.

Ultimately, we know your wedding bouquets and floral décor will reflect your and your partner’s personalities and style, ensuring that your wedding arrangements will be works of art.

And when you choose The Barn at Spring Lake Farms as the place to say your vows and celebrate your love, you can be assured that our event planning specialists will provide expert advice and suggestions on bringing your wedding vision to life.