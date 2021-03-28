Latest on Flooding Emergency: Local River Levels

It’s been an eventful 24 hours of severe weather. The middle Tennessee area saw severe thunderstorms, torrential rain, hail, tornado watches and lots of flooding. Flash flooding became the main concern, as a Flash Flood Emergency was issued for portions of Williamson, Davidson and Wilson counties. Saturday evening, there were multiple reports of water rescues, flooded homes, cars, and, of course, many impassable roads.
River Levels
*last updated at 1:15am Sunday
The Harpeth River at Franklin
23.16 ft.
May 2010 Flood: 35.32 ft
The Harpeth River below Franklin
23.39 ft
May 2010 Flood: 32.31 ft
The Harpeth River at Bellevue
17.16 ft
May 2010 Flood: 33.23 ft
Mill Creek Near Nolensville
14.39ft
May 2010 Flood: 22.56ft
