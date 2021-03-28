Latest on Flooding Emergency: Local River Levels

By
Andrea Hinds
-
photo from Williamson Co Rescue Squad - Bear Creek Road near Carters Creek Pike

It’s been an eventful 24 hours of severe weather. The middle Tennessee area saw severe thunderstorms, torrential rain, hail, tornado watches and lots of flooding. Flash flooding became the main concern, as a Flash Flood Emergency was issued for portions of Williamson, Davidson and Wilson counties. Saturday evening, there were multiple reports of water rescues, flooded homes, cars, and, of course, many impassable roads.

River Levels

*last updated at 1:15am Sunday

The Harpeth River at Franklin

23.16 ft.
May 2010 Flood: 35.32 ft

harpeth river at franklin march 28 216am

The Harpeth River below Franklin

harpeth river below franklin23.39 ft
May 2010 Flood: 32.31 ft

The Harpeth River at Bellevue

17.16 ft
May 2010 Flood: 33.23 ft

harpeth river at bellevue

Mill Creek Near Nolensville

14.39ft
May 2010 Flood: 22.56ft

mill creek near nolensville

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
Previous articleThe Village to Host Two Drive-in Easter Services
Avatar
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here