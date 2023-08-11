Late Night Neighborhood Lurker Caught on Camera in Franklin

Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize a suspect.

2023002570 (1) from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

He was caught on video checking door handles of a car parked in a Grange Hill Court driveway. You see the suspect simply walk away after finding the car doors locked.

Detectives, however, believe that this same suspect stole a nearby car a short time later. In that case, the suspect walked into a garage that was left open, found car keys to a 2009 white Lexus, and drove away.

Franklin Police say these cases are a great example of the importance (and effectiveness) of doing the #9pmRoutine.

If you recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.