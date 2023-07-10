Late Homers Lead Hot Chickens to Win Over Columbus

NASHVILLE – The Nashville Hot Chickens (48-37, 8-3) took the lead with two solo shots in the sixth and held on to take a weather-shortened 7-6 victory over the Columbus Clippers (39-46, 6-5) in seven and a half innings on Sunday afternoon at First Horizon Park. Play was stopped in the middle of the eighth inning due to wet grounds and did not restart due to unplayable field conditions and incoming weather.

The Sounds will have the next four days off as part of the All-Star break. They will return to action on Friday, July 14 at Louisville. Right-hander Jason Alexander (1-0, 1.80) will go for Nashville. Left-hander Levi Stoudt (2-3, 5.23) gets the ball for Louisville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CDT at Louisville Slugger Field.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville is 48-37 before the All-Star break. It is the team’s sixth-best winning percentage going into the break since 2005. It’s also the third-consecutive season the Sounds have a winning record going into the MLB All-Star game.

Justin Wilson tossed another scoreless inning during his rehab assignment with Nashville. In 2.0 IP, he’s given up just one hit with two strikeouts since being added on July 6, recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In seven July games, Skye Bolt is batting .321 (9-for-28) with four runs, four doubles, a triple, a homer and 10 RBI. He has three multi-hit games and five games with RBI this month.

