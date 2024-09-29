Late Game-Winning Touchdown Leads TSU Over Charleston Southern

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State put together an 11-play, 92-yard drive, culminating in a 19-yard rushing touchdown by Jordan Gant with :46 left to give the Tigers a 13-9 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.

The Tigers improved to 3-2 on the year and 1-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while the Buccaneers fell to 1-3 and 0-1.

Gant paced the Tigers rushing attack by accumulating 40 yards and one touchdown over the course of the game, averaging 8 yards per carry. Cj Evans also added 31 yards on the ground.

Bryant Williams hauled in five catches for 49 yards and one score.

Boogie Trotter showed out for the Tennessee State defense, recording six tackles, two pass breakups, and one recovered fumble. Sanders Ellis added 11 tackles, 0.5 TFL, and one recovered fumble and Chris Walker had seven tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in the win.

The Tigers won the turnover battle in Saturday’s game, forcing two turnovers while coughing the ball up one time.

Defensively, Tennessee State held up fairly well against the Charleston Southern offensive attack, holding the Buccaneers to 309 total yards.

Source: TSU

