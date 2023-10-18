Late Game Mistakes Cost MTSU in Loss to Liberty Tuesday Night

LYNCHBURG, Va. 10/17/2023 — Middle Tennessee football could not have started their final midweek game of 2023 better. The Blue Raiders won the middle eight minutes by two scores. But late mistakes and a fierce Liberty rushing attack were too much to overcome against the Flames at Williams Stadium, as MTSU fell 42-35 on Tuesday night.

By the Numbers

332: Passing Yards for the Blue Raiders. Vattiato was the only passer on the night, going 24-for-37 and four touchdowns.

401: Rushing yards for Liberty, who averaged 6.6 yards per carry. The Flames were led by quarterback Kaidon Salter on the ground. He ran for 160 yards on 16 carries (10.0 yards per carry).

22:40: Time of possession for the Blue Raiders, who struggled to keep the defense off the field thanks to Liberty’s rushing attack.

Blue Raider Notes

Middle Tennessee scored a touchdown on its first possession of the game tonight for just the second time this season (Murray State).

Entering tonight’s game, the Blue Raiders had 14 points off of turnovers on the season (seven against Murray State and seven against LA Tech). MTSU totaled 14 points off of turnovers against Liberty.

Source: MTSU

