Late Game Collapse in Fairview vs Stewart County Matchup

The Fairview Yellow Jackets traveled to face off agains Stewart County in the final regular season matchup of 2020. The Yellow Jackets (7-1) came in to tonight riding a four-game win streak after beating Dickson County last week 35-14.

Fairview fought hard, but they could not pull this one out tonight. They lost 27-26 to Stewart County.

Fairview scored the first touchdown of the game on a run from Nardozzi and they took a 7-0 lead. Stewart County tied things up at 7 with just a minute remaining in the first quarter.

Then in the second quarter, Bennett connected with Fannin for a passing touchdown to retake the lead 14-7. That would be the score at halftime.

In the third quarter, Fairview added to the lead with a touchdown from Bennett. However, the Yellow Jackets missed the PAT making it 20-7. Then later in the third King punched it in from about six yards out to increase the lead for Fairview. However, the Yellow Jackets missed the PAT again making it 26-7.

Stewart County responded with a touchdown to make it 26-14. Then they followed it up with an onside kick and touchdown pass to cut the Yellow Jacket lead to 6 points at 26-20.

Fairview’s Bennett threw an interception on the ensuing possession and Stewart County started the fourth quarter with a chance to take the lead. They drove down the field and scored a touchdown to take their first lead of the game at 27-26.

Fairview had their opportunities late in the fourth, but they could not convert them into points. They ended up losing 27-26.

