Late Defensive Stop Clinches Victory in Fairview vs Dickson County

The Fairview Yellow Jackets were on the road in week 10 against Dickson County. The Yellow Jackets entered the game tonight after beating Harpeth High School 40-14 last week.

Fairview continued their winning streak tonight as they took down Dickson County 35-14.

The Yellow Jackets kicked off to Dickson County to start the game, but they would be the first on the scoreboard. Jacob Clevenger would score from a yard out to put Fairview up 7-0.

Dickson County would respond quickly though with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to take the 8-7 lead.

Fairview reclaimed the lead after Brody Cox scored from eleven yards out to give the Yellow Jackets a 14-8 lead. On the opening drive of the second quarter, Riley Bennett connected with Cason Edmondson for a touchdown to increase the Yellow Jacket lead to 21-8.

Then in the third quarter, Bennett threw a touchdown pass to Bryce Fannin from twenty yards out to further their lead to 28-8. Dickson County responded with a long touchdown run of their own to keep it close at 28-14.

On the ensuing drive, Fairview converted on a crucial fourth down to keep the drive alive. Then, a few plays later Clevenger scored another touchdown on a run play to increase the lead to 35-14 in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the Fairview defense stepped up. They picked off Dickson County and took over with about eight minutes left in the game. Fairview held on for the win.

