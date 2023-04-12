Last Week to Submit WCS Out of Zone Applications

This Saturday, April 15, is the final day to submit Out of Zone online applications for the 2023-24 school year.

A list of the district’s open-zoned schools and information about the application process is available on the district website. The number of vacancies at each school is also posted.

Following the law passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in 2022, vacancies are no longer first come, first served. If the number of applicants exceeds the spots available at a school building, the district will conduct a lottery to select students. Families who applied for open-zoned schools will be notified the week of April 17 regarding their spot for the 2023-24 school year. The parent has to accept the seat in the out-of-zone portal before Skyward can be updated and the enrollment process at the out-of-zone school can begin.

If a student is approved to attend an out-of-zone school, the child’s family must provide transportation to and from school. All applications submitted after the April 15 deadline are denied for current students except those related to residential moves, program of study applications and WCS employee transfers.

Students currently approved to attend out-of-zone schools who are not changing buildings do not need to reapply. All rising sixth and ninth-grade students roll up to their zoned schools until the out-of-zone application is approved.

Grandfathering after a school rezoning is not automatic. All students affected by the rezoning are enrolled in the newly zoned school until the out-of-zone application is submitted and approved. Please note that out-of-zone students are not eligible for bus service.

For more information about school zones and open-zoned schools, visit the WCS School Zones page.

