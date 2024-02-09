Last Second Heroics Leads Men’s Basketball Past Queens

The Lipscomb Bisons pulled off a dramatic come-from-behind victory against the Queens Royals on February 8th, 2024, thanks to a clutch free throw with just seconds remaining on the clock. Final score Lipscomb 90, Queens 88

The game was a close one from the start, with neither team able to pull away significantly. Queens held the lead for much of the game, but Lipscomb never gave up, chipping away at the deficit.

Derrin Boyd led the charge for Lipscomb, pouring in a game-high 29 points. He was aggressive throughout the game, driving to the basket and creating opportunities for himself and his teammates.

More Sports News