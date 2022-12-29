Last Minute NYE Ideas in Nashville

1 Shiners NYE at Woolworth Theatre

223 Rep. John Lewis Way N.

8:30 pm

Join the Shiner family for this special edition of their family reunion. This over the top cirque meets comedy show is just what you need to start off your New Year the right way. Enjoy a 3 hour open bar with ticket purchase as well as access to The Twisted Wool Ultra Lounge (located downstairs at the Woolworth Theatre) after party. Hosted by reality stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor! This event is 21+.

Buy tickets here. VIP Tables and Packages Available at 615.445.7400 ext 101

2 Redneck Riviera

208 Broadway, Nashvillle

The party starts at 9:00 pm at Redneck Riviera.

NYE Party General Admission – $300 Includes: Express Entry to the venue, entry fee, Access to private party on our second floor, three hour open bar package (domestic beer and well liquor only) party favors, champagne toast or Redneck Riviera Whiskey Shot and commemorative VIP Lanyard autographed by John Rich.

Ultimate VIP Table for 4 Guests (SOLD OUT) – $2000 Includes: VIP table for four by the stage, express Entry to the venue, entry fee, Access to private party on our second floor, three hour open bar package (domestic beer and well liquor only) party favors, champagne toast or Redneck Riviera Whiskey Shot and commemorative VIP Lanyard autographed by John Rich.

Ultimate VIP Table for 6 Guests (SOLD OUT) – $3000 Includes: VIP table for six by the stage, express Entry to the venue, entry fee, Access to private party on our second floor, three hour open bar package (domestic beer and well liquor only) party favors, champagne toast or Redneck Riviera Whiskey Shot and commemorative VIP Lanyard autographed by John Rich.

Buy tickets here.