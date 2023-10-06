Last-Minute Goal Secures Lipscomb’ Victory Over Stetson

DeLAND, Fla. – Lipscomb women’s soccer made their way back to the Sunshine State on Thursday for a showdown with the Stetson Hatters. The Bisons battled with the Florida team for 89 minutes before Lydia Hindt sent a shot in from 25-yards out that made its way past Stetson’s defense and into the net for Lipscomb’s seventh consecutive ASUN shutout win.

The Bisons dominated the offensive game with 19 shots to the Hatters’ eight shots with a 7-3 SOG count. Kelli Beiler led the Bisons in shots with four, followed by Marcella Cash with three.

Tonight's match marks the fourth consecutive match in which the Bisons have out-shot their opponents, they have now outshot their opponents 253-144 in the 2023 season.

Lydia Hindt’s goal stands as the first goal of her college career.

Tonight's win clinched a spot for the Bisons in the ASUN tournament, their tenth consecutive postseason appearance.