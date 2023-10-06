Last-Minute Goal Secures Lipscomb’ Victory Over Stetson

DeLAND, Fla. – Lipscomb women’s soccer made their way back to the Sunshine State on Thursday for a showdown with the Stetson Hatters. The Bisons battled with the Florida team for 89 minutes before Lydia Hindt sent a shot in from 25-yards out that made its way past Stetson’s defense and into the net for Lipscomb’s seventh consecutive ASUN shutout win.
QUICK FACTS
- The Bisons dominated the offensive game with 19 shots to the Hatters’ eight shots with a 7-3 SOG count. Kelli Beiler led the Bisons in shots with four, followed by Marcella Cash with three.
- Tonight’s match marks the fourth consecutive match in which the Bisons have out-shot their opponents, they have now outshot their opponents 253-144 in the 2023 season.
- Lydia Hindt’s goal stands as the first goal of her college career.
- Tonight’s win clinched a spot for the Bisons in the ASUN tournament, their tenth consecutive postseason appearance.