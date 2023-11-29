Last Chance to See Dolly’s Fashion Exhibit at Lipscomb University

Lipscomb University has partnered with Dolly Parton to host an exhibit displaying over 20 of Dolly’s fashions throughout her career.

The exhibit, “Dolly Parton and the Makers: My Life In Rhinestones”, is a one-of-a-kind, limited-time fashion exhibition highlighting the makers behind the looks, the songs, the stories, and the true magic that happens behind the seams. The exhibition opened to the public at the end of October and will run through Dec. 9 in the John C. Hutcheson Gallery in Lipscomb University’s Beaman Library.

Tickets for the fashion exhibition are $25 per person for a 45-minute tour. The tickets are limited and are for timed entry. All tickets must be purchased online in advance. The exhibit hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parking is available for guests adjacent to the library in the lot located at One University Park Drive, Nashville.

Find tickets here.

Take a look at photos from the ribbon-cutting ceremony and get a glimpse of the exhibit.

1 of 19