From inFocus

If you haven’t registered your child for the Elementary World Language Program (EWLP) classes, your time is running out.

The registration window for the spring semester closes Friday, January 3, at 3 p.m. Enrollment is on a first come, first serve basis.

EWLP classes are designed to teach students about Chinese or Spanish culture and language. Students will attend one, one-hour class per week for 12 weeks. There are classes offered before and after the school day. Spring classes will begin the week of January 13 and run through the week of April 6.

Registration costs $100 per student. For more information and to register, visit the EWLP page on the district website. Classes are subject to change.