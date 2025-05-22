Last Chance to Experience the 2025 Tennessee Renaissance Festival

It’s the last weekend for the 39th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival.

Travel back to 16th-century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks and swords; to jewels and unique forms of art. A variety of flavors, aromas and tastes greet festivalgoers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, and a special visit from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth. This year’s event features a variety of additions including new entertainers, merchants, and vendors coupled with popular festival favorites; engaging special events and unique role-playing game experiences.

1 of 43

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday May 24 & 25 and on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26.

Daily General Admission Tickets start at $25 per adult; $5 for children ages 3-12; and children ages 2 and younger are admitted for free. Royal Court and Season Passes, good for admission on all nine days of the event, range from $100-$200 (depending on package benefits).

The festival is held at Castle Park, 2135 New Castle Rd., in Arrington. For detailed information on this year’s festival, admission options, and to purchase tickets or passes, visit www.tnrenfest.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email