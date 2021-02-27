Last Chance to Enter Black History Month Competition

Williamson Social Justice Alliance is calling all students from Kindergarten to 12th grade to enter the Black History Month Competition.

They are asking students to submit their own form of art which can be a song, dance, photography, or poem to show the meaning of Black History Month to them.

The contest is underway and continues until Feb. 28th. A winner will be announced on March 1. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place of $100, $50, and $25 respectively. In order to enter, tag Williamson Social Justice Allian on Facebook.

The website states Williamson Social Justice Alliance: Action Over Silence (“WSJA”) is an inclusive community of like-minded people in Williamson County Tennessee that stands with and fights for those who don’t have a voice or equal opportunities. We collaborate with local organizations who are already doing important work, as well as strive to fill needs that aren’t currently being met.

For more information, visit their website.