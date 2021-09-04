Last Chance to Enjoy Maury County Fair

Today is the last day for the Maury County Fair. Don’t miss your last chance at a taste of a funnel cake, ride on the Ferris wheel, and the chance to bring home a prize from the fair.

Gates open on Saturday at noon and the fun continues until 10 pm. One unique offering this year, fair attendees can take a ride on a helicopter with Sevier Aviation for $20.

Here’s what’s on tap today.

Saturday, September 4

Poultry Show and Sale begins at 10:00 a.m. at Skillington Barn

Motocross Practice begins at 4:00 p.m. at the big arena

Exotic Animal Show 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. under the big tent near the food court

Motocross Competitions begin at 6:00 p.m. at the big arena

Concert Series is located in the small arena from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m with Cochise County taking the stage followed by “The Voice” winner Jake Hoot closing out the fair.

Details of the Fair

Location: 1018 Maury County Park Dr. in Columbia

Admission: Adults (13 years and older) – $10.00, Children (7-12 years) – $5.00, and Children (6 years & under) – Free

Hours: Noon- 10 pm

For the latest updates, visit Maury County Fair on Facebook.