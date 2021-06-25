Last Chance Pie: Get Them Before They’re Gone

Summer already flying by? Don’t let this delicious summer opportunity pass you by! Final call – this is the last chance to grab one or both of Papa C Pies limited summertime offerings.

Last Chance Pie #1: Frozen Margarita Pie

The Frozen Margarita Pie is everything the name implies – and even more delicious than you might imagine. The Snyder’s of Hanover™ pretzel crust mimics the salted rim to bring balance to the sweet and tart notes of the filling. As a “frozen” margarita would be, this icebox pie is cold, creamy and light. Delicious lime juice and zest pair perfectly with the splashes of tequila and triple sec. (Because this is not a baked pie, it does have a small alcohol content. It’s not much, but it can be tasted.) As if all this delicious goodness isn’t enough, the frozen margarita pie is finished with whipped cream and a sprinkling of crushed pretzels.

Last Chance Pie #2: Fresh Glazed Strawberry Pie

Fresh Glazed Strawberry Pie is the perfect pie for the strawberry lover in your life. We’re talking about three pounds of fresh strawberries in every single pie. Half the strawberries have been cooked down with sugar to create an incredible strawberry glaze. To boost the bursting flavor of strawberries, the other pound-and-a-half are sliced and folded into the glaze, creating a luscious experience of your favorite berry. This pie is gently wrapped in the incredible light, flaky and flavorful Papa C Pies crust that has been passed down through three generations. The final touch is light whipped cream topping, of course.

Final Weeks for Last Chance Pie

These two pies have been incredibly popular. And it’s no wonder. But all good things must come to an end. They’re only available until July 4th. Check the case today or over the next couple of weeks. Or call by 2 p.m. to order one.

If you want to boost your Independence Day festivities with one of the Last Chance Pies or one of the other delectable dessert pies from Papa C Pies, pre-order is now open for Independence Day weekend. Guarantee your flavor is available for pick-up on July 3rd.

