Last Chance for Williamson County Fair Scholarship and Community Partner Applicants

The Williamson County Fair is inviting aspiring scholars and businesses alike to participate in the beloved annual event, celebrating its 20th year August 2-10. While the deadline for scholarships quickly approaches, vendor and sponsorship applications remain open.

Continuing its two-decade tradition of supporting the educational endeavors of local students, the Fair is offering scholarships to deserving individuals who demonstrate academic excellence and community involvement.

Each year, the Fair awards two or more one-year scholarships directly to deserving students from Williamson County, supporting their undergraduate studies at their chosen college or higher education institution. Since 2013, the Williamson County Fair Board has awarded $52,300 in scholarships to local students. More details about the scholarship program and applicant requirements are available online at www.williamsoncountyfair.org. Applications are due Monday, April 1.

“At the Williamson County Fair, we are honored to serve our community by not only providing entertainment and joy but also by investing in the future of our local students. Through scholarships, we help pave the way for county students to be successful,” says Fair Chairman, Diane Giddens. “Implemented after the passing of Bill Veevers, his memorial scholarship award implemented in 2022 recognizes applicants who exemplify his community service.”

Vendor applications and sponsorship packets are also accessible online, encouraging both existing and prospective partners to help commemorate the Fair’s 20th anniversary.

The 20th Annual Williamson County Fair will be held Friday, August 2 through Saturday, August 10 at the Williamson County AgExpo Park, and will be marked by 9 Days of Fun celebrating this important milestone. For more information about this year’s upcoming fair, visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org and follow along on Facebook and Instagram (@williamsonfair).