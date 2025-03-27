Last Call: Movies Leaving Netflix in April 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Last Call: Movies Leaving Netflix in April 2025. Full April Schedule Releases.

Leaving April 1, 2025

  • Baby Driver
  • Boyz n the Hood
  • Bruce Almighty
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
  • Elysium
  • Happy Feet
  • Happy Feet Two
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • How to Train Your Dragon 2
  • Interstellar
  • It
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part III
  • Legion
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Molly’s Game
  • The Nice Guys
  • Richie Rich
  • Rush Hour
  • Rush Hour 2
  • Rush Hour 3
  • Rust and Bone
  • Space Jam
  • When in Rome

Leaving April 4, 2025

  • Serena

Leaving April 8, 2025

  • Megan Leavey

Leaving April 11, 2025

  • Pixels
  • Scream

Leaving April 12, 2025

  • A Quiet Place Part II

Leaving April 15, 2025

  • Hereditary

Leaving April 16, 2025

  • The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Leaving April 21, 2025

  • No Hard Feelings

Leaving April 24, 2025

  • Minions

Leaving April 29, 2025

  • Patriots Day

