Last Call: Movies Leaving Netflix in April 2025. Full April Schedule Releases.
Leaving April 1, 2025
- Baby Driver
- Boyz n the Hood
- Bruce Almighty
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Elysium
- Happy Feet
- Happy Feet Two
- How to Train Your Dragon
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- Interstellar
- It
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Legion
- Miss Congeniality
- Molly’s Game
- The Nice Guys
- Richie Rich
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Rust and Bone
- Space Jam
- When in Rome
Leaving April 4, 2025
- Serena
Leaving April 8, 2025
- Megan Leavey
Leaving April 11, 2025
- Pixels
- Scream
Leaving April 12, 2025
- A Quiet Place Part II
Leaving April 15, 2025
- Hereditary
Leaving April 16, 2025
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Leaving April 21, 2025
- No Hard Feelings
Leaving April 24, 2025
- Minions
Leaving April 29, 2025
- Patriots Day
