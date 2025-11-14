Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers to Headline Bluegrass at the Bird Nov 22

The next Bluegrass at the Bird, hosted by Tennessee Woodpile at the Mockingbird Theater in Franklin, will take place on Nov 22, featuring Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers!

The Mockingbird Theater is located inside The Factory at Franklin at 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin.

Kicking off the night will be The Johnson Brothers from Alabama, followed by Tennessee WoodPile, before Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers take the stage for a night to remember!

Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers bring more than five decades of soulful, hard-driving bluegrass to the stage. A Bluegrass Hall of Fame member and former Clinch Mountain Boy, Sparks’ signature voice and guitar style have made him one of the most beloved figures in the genre. Don’t miss this timeless performance of authentic, heartfelt mountain music.

Billy Strings has recorded several of Larry’s songs and has said “When I was little, my mom and dad took me to a couple of bluegrass festivals. Larry Sparks and Ralph Stanley made a huge impression… hearing Larry Sparks’ band up there… I knew then what I had to do.”

Limited Seating. Get tickets today! Doors Open at 6. Show starts at 7.

Tickets at MockingbirdTheater.com or https://tunehatch.com/shows/201233040

