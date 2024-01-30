Large Police Presence Reported in Brentwood

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

January 30, 2024 – Heavy police presence has been reported in the Brentwood area.

Police are currently on scene of the 1200 block of General Macarthur Drive.

The situation is contained to a single residence, police say. Brentwood Police have also notified Lipscomb Elementary and Williamson County Schools.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Brentwood Police

