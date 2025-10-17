Lany Announces Tour Stop at The Pinnacle

Multi-platinum indie-pop band LANY announced their 2026 Soft World Tour.

On the heels of their acclaimed album, Soft, the band will be taking the 10-track project on the road for fans across the US, Canada, Mexico, UK, and Europe for 38 dates. Major stops include Los Angeles’s Intuit Dome, Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center, Nashville’s newly opened The Pinnacle on April 18th.

Fans can currently register for the Artist Presale HERE. Artist presale tickets and VIP packages will be available beginning Monday, October 20th at 10:00AM local time through Thursday, October 23rd at 10:00PM local time with general on-sale following on Friday, October 24th at 10:00AM local time. Please see below for the full list of live shows, and to purchase tickets, visit thisislany.com/tour.

