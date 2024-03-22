Lankinen Earns Shutout, Predators Keep Point Streak Alive



March 21, 2024 – Kevin Lankinen earned his first shutout in Gold and Filip Forsberg scored twice as the Nashville Predators defeated the Florida Panthers, 3-0, to establish a franchise record 16-game point streak (14-0-2) on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Facing one of the highest-scoring teams in the National Hockey League with a franchise record point streak on the line, No. 32 answered the bell once again.

Turning away all 33 shots faced in his first start in nearly two weeks, Lankinen earned his third career shutout and his first as a Predator.

With a 5-10-0 record to begin their season, few could have predicted the heater the Predators would ultimately be on at this time of year. Even fewer could have predicted a franchise record-breaking 16-game point streak.

During the 16-game stretch, the Predators have outscored their opponents 68-29, the largest differential in the NHL; they have additionally averaged the most goals per game (4.25) and allowed the fewest goals against per game (1.81) during that span.

The result bolstered Nashville’s first Wild Card position and moved the team to 41-25-4 on the season and 22-10-3 on the road.

Source: Nashville Predators

